San Diego family searching for answers as man loses memory after e-scooter accident

Marlenne Sanchez is searching for answers after it appears her husband Carlos Mercado got into an accident on his e-scooter.

“On October 17 he got home around 6 a.m. and his face was all bloody and he kept saying he doesn’t know what happened to him and I kept on asking him, but he kept saying he didn’t know,” Sanchez said.

Mercado eventually took a nap and things took a turn for the worst.

“When he woke up, I asked him, what happened to you? And he said, I don’t know, so I said, did someone hit you? And he started crying. So, I said you really don’t remember, do you? So he said no and went back to sleep, so I woke him up and asked when did we get married and he said November 15th which is wrong because we got married on September 5th then I asked when was our son born and he couldn’t tell me so that’s when I realized something was wrong,” Sanchez said.

According to Sanchez, Mercado was eventually taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital and was diagnosed with a head injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, e-scooter and e-bike injuries increased nearly 22% in 2022.

According to the agency, e-scooter and e-bike related injuries have been trending upwards since 2017, increasing an estimated average 23% annually.

Mercado is now at home recovering from his injuries.

His family is asking anyone with any information related to the accident to come forward so they can find out more details about what happened to Mercado.