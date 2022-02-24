San Diego Families Worry for Loved Ones in Ukraine

San Diego families with ties to Ukraine are sharing their frustrations, fears and worries amid the attacks in Ukraine by Russia. Many Ukrainian-Americans are pleading for world leaders to help stop the violence in their home country.

Via video chat Ukranian-American Svitlana Radulovich connected with her cousin in Ukraine amid the violence and uncertainty, Radulovich translated NBC 7's interview with her cousin Anastasia Shevela.

"I don’t know how to cope with that it's very hard right now and I'm afraid I'll have to leave my home forever," said Shevela from Ukraine.

An emotional conversation as the cousins fear when will be the last time they can communicate as they worry internet connection will soon fail.

"You can all be as philosophic you want until it touches your family, you can be all calm and smart about that, but you know I never thought I could live through something like that and I got extremely angry, extremely mad," said Radulovich.

Tonight hear from San Diegans with family in Ukraine as they deal with the attacks from Russia and fear what’s to come. ⁦@nbcsandiego⁩ https://t.co/bSyLdwTXHV pic.twitter.com/YhvfhAb82G — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) February 24, 2022

Since NBC 7's interview Thursday morning, Shevela has moved to a bunker.



"I thought that Russians would start in the Eastern part and they would never get to my region, but they were shooting all over Ukraine and my parents could hear that, they heard the explosions," said Radulovich.

On Friday, Feb. 25, a candlelight vigil will be held at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park starting at seven p.m.

"There’s already Ukrainian soldiers and civilians dying. There are explosions and my family has seen it," said Radulovich through tears.