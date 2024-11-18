San Diego families mourn and fight for change on Traffic Victim Remembrance Day

The families of people killed by motorists honored the memory of their loved ones Sunday in San Diego during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

At Alice Birney Joint Use Field in the University Heights area, city leaders and members of Families for Safe Streets San Diego -- a group of San Diego families who have lost loved ones to road traffic while they were walking or biking -- placed 258 pairs of empty shoes to represent the number of traffic fatalities recorded in the county in 2023.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is intended to mourn the 1.35 million people killed around the world each year in traffic crashes and work for change.

Hundreds of pairs of empty shoes dotted the Alice Birney Joint Use Field in the University Heights area, representing the number of traffic fatalities recorded in San Diego County in 2023. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The event's participants then shared the stories of their loved ones and ask policymakers to increase their investments in safe streets.

Mayor Todd Gloria, City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, San Diego Unified School District Board Member Richard Barrera will join members of the Families for Safe Streets: Nancy Cavanaugh, Katie Gordon, Michelle Gonzalez, Anna Cornelius Schecter and Caleb Carvalho to speak about what actions the city is taking to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

What actions is the group asking for?

Three specific actions the group is asking for are:

-- Improving dangerous roads around the city, including the "Fatal 15," San Diego's deadliest 15 intersections;

-- Reducing speed limits in school zones; and

-- Increasing safety along six "Critical Corridors," high-trafficked areas along routes to schools considered the most dangerous to pedestrians in the city.

San Diego has made some improvements to dangerous areas, including adding protected bike lanes to Pershing Drive in Balboa Park and along Convoy Street.

Additionally, on Jan. 1, 2025, it will become illegal for motorists in California to park within 20 feet of most intersections as the result of a "daylighting" bill intended to prevent pedestrian injury and death. While this will eliminate thousands of parking spots across the city, proponents say that's a small price to pay to save lives.

Sunday's event began at 3:30 p.m. with a family-friendly walk and ride, followed by the vigil at 4:30 p.m.