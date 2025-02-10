Immigration

San Diego faith leaders hold prayer service in solidarity with immigrant families

A prayer service for immigrant families was held Sunday at St. Joseph Cathedral.

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Sunday, Cardinal Robert McElroy, Bishop Susan Brown Snook and other San Diego religious leaders, in coordination with the San Diego Organizing Project, held a prayer service at St. Joseph Cathedral for immigrant families.

The action was to show support for the immigrant families in the San Diego area and across the nation.

“The prayer service has two aims: The first is to pray to God and ask him to help us in this moment, and the second is to be a witness to our faith, just as Jesus, Mary and Joseph had to flee oppression to another land. So, we must stand with those who are immigrants here in our midst now,” McElory said.

The religious leaders and volunteers at the prayer service explained that there are people living in fear of what lies ahead.

“People on the ground are telling us that in our schools, in our churches, in the shopping areas, people are afraid to go in public now,” McElroy said.

The Trump administration has deported thousands of people since Jan. 20.

"I think the arrests are right around over 11,000 so far since day one," U.S. border czar Tom Homan said on Feb 6.

Securing the border and processing people who are already here in the country were topics of discussion before and after the prayer service.

“We believe that every country has a right to have strong borders and sane policies for bringing people into the country when they’re appropriately vetted, but the problem is that, too many times, that is not done with compassion,” Bishop Susan Brown Snook of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego said on Sunday.

Following the prayer service, there was a multifaith procession to the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, followed by a prayer vigil.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationCatholic Church
