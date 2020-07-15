San Diego Extends Parking Enforcement Warning Period Until Aug. 1

The City of San Diego announced today that the "warning period" for parking reinforcement, which had been scheduled to end Wednesday, will be extended through the end of the month.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, San Diego will resume full enforcement of all parking regulations, part of an effort to support local businesses and continue essential operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restarting parking enforcement will allow for increased turnover of customers in business districts and ensure accessibility for patrons, city officias said.

Parking enforcement resumed July 1 with a warning period, during which violators receive written warnings.

The city suspended citations for vehicles violating street sweeping parking restrictions, metered parking, time limits and yellow commercial zones on March 16 after the state and county stay-at-home order went into effect.

Parking enforcement was limited to holiday or Sunday regulations only. Citations have still been issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs.

Street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency. Courtesy notices were distributed to inform residents of the enforcement restart and return to regular service.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signage when looking for a parking space.