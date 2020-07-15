parking enforcement

San Diego Extends Parking Enforcement Warning Period Until Aug. 1

By City News Service

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 3, 2014: A parking enforcement officer puts a ticket on a car parked in a no parking spot due to Monday street sweeping off North Orange Drive on November 3, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Hollywood has the distinction as the most ticketed neighborhood, with 30,000 street sweeping tickets given out in one year. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The City of San Diego announced today that the "warning period" for parking reinforcement, which had been scheduled to end Wednesday, will be extended through the end of the month.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, San Diego will resume full enforcement of all parking regulations, part of an effort to support local businesses and continue essential operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restarting parking enforcement will allow for increased turnover of customers in business districts and ensure accessibility for patrons, city officias said.

Local

Yisroel Goldstein 7 hours ago

Community Reacts to ‘Troubling' Admission of Guilty by Former Poway Rabbi

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 14 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported

Parking enforcement resumed July 1 with a warning period, during which violators receive written warnings.

The city suspended citations for vehicles violating street sweeping parking restrictions, metered parking, time limits and yellow commercial zones on March 16 after the state and county stay-at-home order went into effect.

Parking enforcement was limited to holiday or Sunday regulations only. Citations have still been issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs.

Street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency. Courtesy notices were distributed to inform residents of the enforcement restart and return to regular service.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signage when looking for a parking space.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

parking enforcementSan Diegoparkingcitationsparking tickets
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us