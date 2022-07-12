San Diego Extends Golden Hall Bridge Shelter Contract With Father Joe's Villages

The San Diego City Council Tuesday extended a $10.5 million contract for Father Joe's Villages to continue operation of the bridge shelter at Golden Hall.

The council unanimously approved the contract for the largest homeless shelter in the region, which provides 534 beds, including 18 cribs. It supports families, transition-age youth and single men experiencing homelessness.

San Diegans experiencing homelessness are moving into downtown San Diego’s Golden Hall, which has been transformed to accommodate families, children and transitional youth.

"Thanks to today's decision of the Housing Authority of the city of San Diego, families, children, transition-age youth, and single adults experiencing homelessness at Golden Hall will continue to have access to Father Joe's Villages' comprehensive services," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe's Villages.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Over the past four years, we've built trusting relationships with the neighbors we serve within this shelter and we're honored to be selected as the continued service provider for this life-changing program," he added.

Established in 1950 in San Diego, Father Joe's Villages is a non- profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless and those in poverty. It provides housing for up to 2,500 people a night. The organization also offers health care, job training, substance abuse treatment, therapeutic child care and other services.

Since 2019, Father Joe's has operated the upper level of Golden Hall as a temporary shelter. The new grant will expand services to include on-site education and employment services and on-site substance use disorder services.

"We look forward to our continued work with the City Council, the city of San Diego and the San Diego Housing Commission to prevent and end homelessness one life at a time," Vargas said.