San Diego events bring excitement to town

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, the San Diego Crawfish Boil is taking place at Waterfront Park and more than 80 artists are set to rock San Diego at Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival.

Over the three days of Wonderfront Festival acts like Janelle Monae, Jason Mraz and Anderson .Paak will take the stage.

The event is set over several stages at Embarcadero Marina Park North, Seaport Village and Ruocco Park.

“As we kept going and the acts get better and better it was definitely worth it,” Luke Moniz said.

The San Diego Crawfish Boil is making some newly minted San Diegans feel at home.

“I just moved, and I am originally from Baton Rouge, and I would like to meet and connect with some people that are from home,” Emily Whitman said.

The Rebirth Brass Band played at the event, according to the event’s website.

Large are events typically provide a boost in revenue for local businesses.

“We love the Padres. The Rady Shell brings in a lot of business for us. The Convention Center brings in a lot of business as well. When there are things happening downtown, we definitely see a lot more foot traffic as well,” Malibu Farm, Director of Operations, Suzy Mkrtchyan said.

The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival ends on Sunday and the San Diego Padres wrap up their series on Sunday before the Padres head to Toronto.