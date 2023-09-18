San Diego escapee captured; partner remains at large

One of two inmates who walked away from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was captured in Orange County Monday, authorities reported.

Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation arrested Janelle Rice, 32, without incident in the city of Stanton about 8:45 a.m., according to CDCR public affairs.

Rice, who was sentenced in San Bernardino County in February to a four-year prison term for burglary and robbery, was re-incarcerated at the California Institution of Women in Chino. Her case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for consideration of escape charges.

CDCR Diana Sanchez, who remains at large, was sentenced in Los Angeles County in March to a five-year term for burglary and identity theft.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, staff at the CCTRP facility were notified that Diana Sanchez and Janelle Rice were seen leaving, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Officials received tamper alerts for Sanchez and Rice's ankle monitors shortly thereafter.

The CCTRP system allows eligible female convicts to serve the end of their custody terms in a community facility in lieu of state prison. The program provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with substance- abuse recovery, employment, education, housing, social support and family reunification.