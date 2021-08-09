Skip to content
Breaking
NY Gov. Cuomo Says He Will Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Entertainment
Olympics Newsletter
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Today in SD Podcast
Breakfast Buzz
COVID Vaccine Sites
SD Vanquishes Czechs in Medal Count
COVID Testing Sites
Expand
Local
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
SportsWrap
San Diego Padres
Tokyo Olympics
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Politically Speaking
Military
Investigations
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us