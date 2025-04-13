Some San Diego shoppers changing Easter, Passover plans amid higher grocery prices

As people celebrate the Passover holiday and gear up for Easter next week, some families are having to change the way they go about celebrating.

"Less dine-in, more takeout," said Maria Perez, an employee at Milton's.

The Jewish deli — located in Del Mar — has been in business since 1995. While the business has seen more foot traffic for Passover this year, management has noticed a shift of sorts.

"People are staying home, celebrating at home, and then they'll come and pick up just the necessities, the special items," Perez said.

Milton's Passover pastries don't contain flour, but they are made with eggs — a crucial ingredient that in recent months has come with a hefty price tag.

"We've had to adjust things like the eggs, you know, we've had to take, we can't offer a special on eggs anymore," Perez said.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), egg prices reached a new record high in March, up to $6.23 a dozen. Meantime, the U.S. Agriculture Department predicted that egg prices could soar more than 40% this year.

Whether you're celebrating Passover or Easter, some families said the sticker shock has led to some changes in how they celebrate.

"We're not buying them for the kids to dye for Easter this year," said Ann Richards, one shopper who spoke with NBC 7 on Sunday. "We're retired, and it's [inflation] kind of hitting us, so you're frugal, and you're careful with what you buy."

Despite inflation easing a bit nationwide last month, the CPI found San Diego County had one of the highest rates in the country at 3.8%. The main factors at play were food, gas and alcohol.

"If I need something, and I know the quality is the same, the taste is going to be the same, then I will buy the store brand," said Suzie Pegel, another shopper.

So while some families are having to make changes as to how they celebrate Passover or Easter, others are discovering that this year, the real hunt is for affordable eggs.