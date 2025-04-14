Magnitude-5.2 San Diego County earthquake shakes LA area

What to Know An earthquake in east San Diego County caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles.

The earthquake was initially listed at magnitude-6.0, but later downgraded to 5.2.

Shaking was reported in Los Angeles, Downey, San Pedro, Long Beach, Pasadena and elsewhere.

The earthquake was likely associated with the Elsinore Fault, which runs parallel to the San Andreas Fault.

The Elsinore Fault is one of Southern California's largest and quietest, according to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center.

Shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles Monday morning from a magnitude-5.2 earthquake more than 100 miles away in San Diego County.

The quake at about 10:10 a.m. was in the Julian area in east San Diego County, about 130 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Shaking was reported in parts of LA, Grand Terrace, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Downey, Cypress, San Pedro, Long Beach, Seal Beach, Pasadena, Corona in Riverside County and other areas. Initially reported at magnitude-6.0 and later downgraded, the quake triggered mobile emergency alerts on phones in Los Angeles County and elsewhere.

"It lasted long enough that my alert went off," said Temecula resident Kathleen Dolan. "I was having a great morning drinking my coffee and I'm thinking I need to hit the floor."

Several aftershocks of magnitude-2.5 and greater were reported in the region.

NBCLA viewers from around Southern California reported shaking.

"I felt it here in Tujunga, and I'm 100 miles from there," said NBCLA Facebook user Laura Green.

"Felt it in Tustin, strong rattle," Bonni Christopher said.

"I’m in North Indio," said Mary Catherine Egan. "Felt very strong."

Julian, a community of about 1,500, is roughly 60 miles northeast of San Diego, where widespread shaking was reported. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a social media post that there was "no known visible or major damage to the city so far and I'm in communication with local, state and federal officials.''

The Los Angeles Fire Department also completed its standard survey by land, air and sea with no significant damage reported.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it was working with local agencies to assess any possible damage. Gov. Gavin Newsom was briefed on the quake.

"The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed,'' according to the governor's office.

Metrolink halted service on Orange County Line train 608 between San Clemente and Oceanside so crews could inspect the tracks.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the earthquake at a depth of 8.9 miles was most likely associated with the Elsinore Fault, which runs parallel to the San Andreas Fault.

"We do have a way of guessing at what the fault would be. We can't actually confirm it's on a particular fault without it coming up to the surface," Jones said. "That's one of our major faults in Southern California, part of the San Andreas system. We've had a couple of magnitude 5s over the last few decades that were in this general vicinity."

The Elsinore Fault is one of Southern California's largest and quietest, according to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center. Only one earthquake greater than magnitude-5.2, a magnitude-6.0 shock reported in 1910 near Temescal Valley, is associated with the main part of the fault.