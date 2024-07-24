San Diego doctor heading to help Olympians go for gold

While San Diego's Olympic athletes have gone for the gold in South Korea and Japan, a local orthopedic surgeon has been by their side, treating some who have experienced the agony of defeat and others the thrill of victory.

"Thankfully, I've had a couple of athletes have done really, really well and got back to sport and brought home some gold," Dr. Mark Schultzel said.

The Sharp Memorial doctor is now headed to the Olympic training facility in Colorado Springs, where he’ll do some training of his own, though not as physically rigorous.

In addition to learning Team USA’s medical methods to help treat the athletes, he'll be prepping Olympians still in Colorado, before they go to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Some are on the injured list, and some are trying to make sure we get them as good as possible, so they can go compete their hearts out and bring back some gold for Team USA," Schultzel said.

During his time volunteering with the Olympians, Schultzel says he's learned how injuries can affect the mind.

"Their abilities are superhuman, but sometimes the expectations can be superhuman, so I think we have to be honest with what the human body can do," Schultzel explained.

It’s a lesson in sports psychology that the orthopedic doctor now applies to his patients in San Diego, especially active ones recovering from injury.

"Finding ways to learn about the psychology of how to get out of your head, how to turn the negative experience into a positive, to focus on the value of your recovery, I think lends itself to much better results," Schultzel said.

Golden results in Paris is what Schultzel is looking forward to seeing. Even though he won't medal, he's just grateful to be able to support those who do.

“The gold medals in here,” Schultzel says, pointing to his heart. “It is an honor to be able to volunteer for this, and so, I feel like a winner just by being there."

