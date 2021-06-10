San Diego District Attorney's Office Issues Warning About Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office issued a warning to the public about advertisements on social media sites offering fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, saying making and selling them is a crime.

Vaccine record cards are intended to provide recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine with information about the type of vaccine received and provide a record for their primary health physicians, the DA said in a release.

"COVID-19 vaccine cards contain official U.S. government seals and unauthorized duplication of these seals is illegal in California, as well as a violation of federal criminal law," the DA explained.

The DA's office explained anyone dealing in phony vaccination cards can be prosecuted with forging a seal or false personation of an official.

The DA also reminded the public to not post photos of their vaccination cards on social media sites as personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.

If you receive a vaccination, you might want to think twice before sharing the news online. Jake Milstein of CI Security explains why you shouldn't share your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards was asked to contact the appropriate governmental agencies in one's state or jurisdiction, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or www.oig.hhs.gov.