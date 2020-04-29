San Diego Distillers Guild Members Produce 10,000 Gallons of Sanitizer

More than a dozen San Diego craft distilleries, all members of the San Diego Distillers Guild, have come together to produce and donate 10,000 gallons of sanitizer to first responders as well as the public.

According to a press release, the City of San Diego, United States Postal Service, UPS, the US Navy (including the USS Portland, USS Pearl Harbor and USS Independence), the City of Los Angeles and Amazon, as well as local police and fire departments, banks and credit unions, grocery stores, hospice and healthcare workers, and civic organizations locally as well as in other states like Texas and Hawaii, have all received donations.

San Diego Distillers Guild members includes 117 West, Cutwater Spirits, Henebery Spirits, Liberty Call Distilling, Malahat Spirits Co., Mike Curphy Distillery, Misadventure, Oceanside Distillers, Old Harbor Distilling, Pacific Coast Spirits, San Diego Distillery, San Diego Sunshine, Seven Caves Spirits, Shadow Ridge Spirits Company and Storyhouse Spirits.

“The combined efforts of our member distilleries have impacted and greatly benefited virtually every corner of California and beyond,” said Geoff Longenecker, president of the San Diego Distillers Guild and founder of Seven Caves Spirits, a Miramar distillery that has so far produced more than 6,000 gallons of sanitizer in an equal-parts effort with fellow Guild member Liberty Call Distilling.

The San Diego Distillers Guild was established in 2014 and promotes artisanal distilled spirits production in San Diego County.

