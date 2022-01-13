San Diego Deputy Saves Choking Baby in Vista

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy helped a baby find the breath of life Tuesday night.

Deputy Eli Woienski, a six-year veteran, was on routine patrol when a radio call came in at about 10:30 p.m. A baby had stopped breathing at a home in the foothills of Vista.



Woienski rushed to the scene and arrived minutes before medics did, according to an SDSO sergeant. It was not clear how long prior to the deputy's arrival the baby had stopped breathing.

Woienski grabbed the choking child and immediately began chest compressions, SDSO said.

The baby spit up some vomit and immediately started crying, SDSO said, a sign that the child was, thankfully, breathing again.

SDSO said the method Woienski used to save the baby is part of each deputy's routine training.