San Diego Democratic Party chair dies in motorcycle crash in Utah

The chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party has died in a motorcycle crash in Utah, the organization said Wednesday.

Rebecca Taylor, who led the local party chapter since 2022, was struck from behind while on her way home from a visit to Utah, according to a statement from the San Diego County Democratic Party.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts and profound grief that the San Diego County Democratic Party announces the passing of our beloved friend, colleague and Party Chair, Rebecca Taylor," the statement read, in part.

The organization said she was surrounded by family in the hospital at the time of her death.

A U.S. Navy Veteran, Taylor started her career in politics as Chair of the Veterans Caucus of the California Young Democrats. She then helped found the Democratic Women's Club and an advocacy group for legal cannabis access, according to SD Dems. She also previously held a seat on the Ocean Beach Town Council.

Taylor earned a Master of Science in Gerontology at San Diego State University.

"She was more than just a leader, she was a public servant. Becca was a Navy veteran, an advocate for victims of sexual assault, a member of the OB Town Council, and a volunteer finding resources for asylum seekers. She embodied the best of us," Kyle Krahel-Frolander, the acting chair of the party said in a written statement.

Mayor Gloria said he was "heartbroken" to hear of Taylor's death and expressed his condolences.

“Becca was a tremendous and fierce leader for our local Democratic Party, but she was so much more than that. She was a daughter, sister, veteran, friend to many, and a bright light who inspired all of us to live life to the fullest. Her leadership, passion, and dedication to our community has left an indelible mark. She will be deeply missed, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time," Gloria said.

"I'm heartbroken about Becca Taylor's passing," Rep. Sara Jacobs, D- San Diego, wrote on X. "Becca devoted her life to serving others -- from the Navy to advocating for sexual assault survivors to getting more people involved in our democracy. She was kind, funny, sharp, and endlessly selfless. I'll miss her."

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, who worked with Taylor on the campaign trail, gave words of mourning.

"Team Peters lost one of its brightest alumni stars last night, and we are heartbroken," a statement from Peters' office said. "We met Becca Taylor when she worked as an organizer in our 2014 re-election campaign. It was a tough and tense one, but above the dull roar of a packed campaign office, we could hear Becca's distinct and upbeat voice cheering others on, a one-person pep squad.

"Since that time, we've remained loyal friends and supporters of one another. Becca, always rooting for us and looking out for us. And we were always cheering on Becca, whether in her run for Central Committee, search for a new job, and then ultimately when she became Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party.

"Becca was a Navy veteran, a talented and tireless advocate and organizer for Democratic causes, and a true friend. Her infectious laugh, bright smile and twinkle were ever present. ... Today we are mourning a great one. This is a brutalizing loss for all of us. We will miss you tremendously, sweet Becca. Thank you for everything. Our love and prayers go out to Becca's family, and all who loved her."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife expressed his sympathies for Taylor's passing.

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of Rebecca Taylor. Her dedication to public service and her remarkable impact on the San Diego community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this time.”