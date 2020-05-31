San Diego Declares Countywide Local Emergency, Issues Curfews for Several Cities

San Diego County declared a countywide local emergency Sunday in response to the riots that have resulted in several vandalism reports, arson, looting and assaults and some cities issued curfews that will take effect Sunday evening.

Protestors have held demonstrations throughout the county beginning Saturday to call for justice in the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Monday in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide outrage that led to protests in numerous cities across the country, including a few in San Diego.

People also protested to voice their concerns of the controversial arrest of a black man in La Mesa. In a video, a white police officer could be seen pushing the man. It is unclear what the arrest was regarding, but the incident led to the administrative leave of the officer and a special investigation.

In the local emergency declaration, the county found "that these emergency conditions are beyond the control of local resources, services, personnel, equipment and facilities..” The county is also asking Gov. Gavin Newsom declare a state of emergency in San Diego County and to suspend "any regulation, rule or order that could hinder emergency response and recovery efforts" to make federal resources available for disaster relief in the county.

In response to the unrest, some cities in the county issued curfews that would take effect Sunday evening. The following cities are mandating curfews:

La Mesa -- effective from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday;

Poway -- effective from 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday;

Santee -- effective from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday;

Areas around Spring Valley -- effective from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday;

Areas from Lakeside north to Poway -- effective from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday

Coronado -- effective from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Individuals who violate the curfew are subject to face a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department warns.