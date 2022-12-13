San Diego Couple Applauds Law Mandating Federal Recognition of Same-Sex Marriage

Same-sex couples in San Diego are praising the new Respect for Marriage Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

“I think people need to recognize that our love is real and it needs to be protected,” Jerry McCormick said. "So I’m thrilled. I am just beyond thrilled."

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, codifying federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.

The new law mandates federal recognition of interracial and same-sex marriage and repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman. It also ensures that same-sex couples be are entitled to the same federal benefits as other married couples, including Social Security survivor benefits.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

McCormick, 54, and his husband, Richard Pacheco, 57, both of whom are former NBC 7 employees, have been together for 20 years. They’ve been married for the past eight.

The couple has at least one story that illustrates the importance of the Respect for Marriage act.

In 2014, McCormick and Pacheco had planned to marry in Oregon, where they were about to move. But at the time, Oregon did not allow same-sex marriage. Instead, they were wed in San Diego — on Valentine’s Day.

“Love should have no boundaries and no skin color,” Pacheco said.

The new law also prohibits states from denying the validity of out-of-state marriages based on sex, race, or ethnicity. Pacheco said that provision is important while traveling as a same-sex couple to a state that previously did not recognize same-sex marriage.

“I want to be able to be there for him, and I should be recognized to be able to make medical decisions, but also just to be in a room with him," Pacheco said. "And that was a big push for many years — that people couldn’t recognize partnerships and not have those same rights as any normal heterosexual couple would have."

“We’ve been together for 20 years, and, you know, I would hate that someone else would have to make decisions for me when I live with this man every single day," McCormick said. "And you know, we’ve been together for the last two decades, so no one knows me better than he does."

There are concerns, though, that the new law may not go far enough. For example, it does not guarantee the right to marriage in all states, though other states must now recognize sex marriages across state lines. There are also concerns that a conservative Supreme Court could potentially overturn the new law, in much the same it did Roe V. Wade.

But for now, the Respect for Marriage Act is seen as a critical step in establishing equal rights for same-sex couples

“We’re just like everybody else," McCormick said. "We want the same things as everyone else. We want to be safe. We want to be secure."