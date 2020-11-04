San Diego County's Updated Case Rate Close to Most Restrictive Purple Tier

What to Know San Diego's County's updated case rate is 7.4 per 100,000 residents

In order to stay in the red tier, the case rate will need to stay in the 4.0 to 7.0 range

San Diego County will know next week if we will stay in the red tier or move to the more restrictive purple tier

The California Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that San Diego County's COVID-19 case rate rose to 7.4 pushing the county closer to the most restrictive purple tier.

The county's updated case reported rate last week is outside the 4.0 to 7.0 range of the red tier and qualified it for the purple tier, or tier 1. While it could mean a rollback of business reopening's for the region, we won't know for certain for another week.

If San Diego County were to shift to it, restaurants would be forced to cease indoor operations, and gyms and places of worship would have to offer their services outdoors.

The four-tiered, color-coded system ranks counties based on the number of virus cases and infection rates. Businesses can add more customers or open more services as their county moves into lower tiers.

In order to move into a more restrictive tier, the CDPH website says, "If a county's adjusted case rate and/or test positivity has fallen within a more restrictive tier for two consecutive weekly periods, the state will review the most recent 10 days of data, and if CDPH determines there are objective signs of improvement the county may remain in the tier. If the county’s most recent 10 days data does not show objective signs of improvement the county must revert to the more restrictive tier. "

For now, San Diego County will remain in Tier 2, also known as the Red Tier.

San Diego's case rate is at 7.4 but our testing positivity is at 3.2%, which falls into the less restrictive orange tier. When the metrics fall in different tiers, the county is assigned to the more restrictive tier.

San Diego County has reported 57,702 positive COVID-19 cases and 901 deaths since the outbreak was first detected in the county.

All data are updated weekly every Tuesday but to due Election Day, the Tuesday, Nov. 3 update was moved to Wednesday.