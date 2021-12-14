San Diego County's Peaks See First Snowfall of the Season

San Diego County mountains saw measurable snow for the first time in months thanks to Tuesday's big storm.

A camera positioned on the roof of Laguna Mountain Lodge offered low-elevation dwellers a glimpse of the steady snowfall. The lodge, which sits at about 6,000 feet, and Sunrise Highway were both blanketed white.



The National Weather Service in San Diego didn't have a measurement for how much fresh powder had fallen on Mount Laguna, but it was enough to cancel school on Wednesday.

An inch of snow had covered Birch Hill on Palomar Mountain, which sits at 5,700 feet, by 8:30 p.m., the NWS said.

The service's forecast for Tuesday night showed low temperatures creeping below freezing in Palomar and Julian, and showed lows on Mt. Laguna falling below 25 degrees.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works said there was snowfall on Palomar Mountain as low as 4,800 feet and sent out a tweet reminding drivers they'd need chains if they want to go and see it for themselves. Chains were also required on Montezuma Valley Road near Borrego Springs.

If you're headed up the mountain to play in the snow, consider these tips when planning your trip:

And these shots of Sunrise Highways after December snowfall in 2019 give you an idea of the traffic you could face if you're making the trip.

The first storm of the winter brought snow to San Diego's mountains -- and a lot of traffic. Caltrans had to shut down the ramps from I-8 onto Sunrise Highway on Dec. 29, 2020, because there was "too much" traffic and snow.

Tuesday's snowfall was the county's first since a big storm, one much stronger than this week's, hit San Diego in March. Nearly four feet of snow combined fell on our county's highest peaks:

Julian : 18 inches (5,000 feet in elevation)

: 18 inches (5,000 feet in elevation) Palomar Mountain - Birch Hill : 17 inches (5,645 feet in elevation)

: 17 inches (5,645 feet in elevation) Mount Laguna: 11 inches (6,000 feet in elevation)

Other Southern California areas saw big snow from that storm included Lake Arrowhead with 18 inches, Bear Mountain Summit with 13 to 18 inches, Snow Valley with 12 inches, and Idyllwild with 5 to 8 inches, the NWS said.

The snow started falling mid-afternoon in Julian, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.