San Diego County's Largest Environmental Cleanup Returns Since the Pandemic

Beachgoers all over the world, including San Diegans, flocked to the coast Saturday not just to enjoy the beautiful sights but to keep them that way.

“We want to keep our city clean,” said Sarah Mae and Blair Zook, two volunteers. “We want to have a nice area to come and enjoy and for everybody else.”

Saturday was International Coastal Cleanup Day and San Diegans across the county joined a massive worldwide effort to protect the natural beauty of our communities by picking up trash.

“It’s beneficial to not only me but the community so why not spend the time," said David Farley, a volunteer.

At De Anza Cove in Mission Bay, more than 100 people showed up to participate.

“I'm here today to make a difference in the community, to keep our beaches clean,” said Sara Reed, a volunteer.

The event is put on by "I Love a Clean San Diego," in cooperation with the California Coastal Commission, Ocean Conservancy and Think Blue.

Since its inception in 1985, the event has hosted over 269,000 volunteers and removed over 5.4 million pounds of litter and debris from local communities.

This year was no exception. Volunteers found an array of items throughout the beach.

“There's plastic, styrofoam, straws,” said Nicole Leavitt, a volunteer. “I found socks buried in the sand and shoes. I found kids' toys buried in the sand. There's all kinds of stuff, cigarette butts -- everything, you name it, also glass. Unfortunately, some of it is dangerous too.”

As they worked to pick up trash, they reminded others about the importance of doing their part.

“It's important to clean up after yourself," said Blair Zook. "And even if you see a piece of trash that you didn't put down it's okay to pick it up and put it where it goes and try to recycle. Take care of the area where you live.”

Zook encourages the community to participate in cleaning efforts not just once a year but all year long.

“Do your part,” said Zook. “Keep San Diego clean.”