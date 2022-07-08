San Diego County's Gas Price Records Has Just Seen the Largest Drop Since at Least 2019

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2019 Friday, dropping 3.7 cents to $6.117, its lowest amount since June 1.

The average price has decreased 23 consecutive days, dropping 25.6 cents, including 3.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 11.5 cents less than one week ago and 19.4 cents lower than one month ago but $1.824 more than one year ago.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have plunged by 70 cents since last Friday and by $1.40 compared to last month, largely on concerns about the economy," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "This downward momentum should provide at least a week or two of significant further declines in local gas prices."

The national average price dropped for the 24th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 3.1 cents to $4.721. It has dropped 29.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.7 cents Thursday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 12.1 cents less than one week ago and 23.4 cents less than one month ago but $1.62 more than one year ago.