San Diego County's First Latina Police Chief Hopes to Inspire Next Generation of Officers

For Magda Fernandez, diversity is at the forefront of serving and protecting her community.

‘“It’s important for me that I represent my culture and inspire fellow Hispanics to achieve their goals,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez is the first Latina police chief in the county and only the second woman to lead the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

She was promoted earlier this year after serving 22 years with the department.

“It means the world to me,” said Fernandez. “I have a huge sense of accomplishment”

An accomplishment that didn’t come without hard work.

“There were a lot of challenges being female but also being a Hispanic female,” said Fernandez. “You compete a lot with the men and it felt at the time, I know times have changed, but that you had to work harder, you had to prove yourself more.”

Fernandez grew up in Arizona as a first-generation American. In 1994, she joined the U.S. Coast Guard which landed her in San Diego. Then in 2001, the Harbor Police Department recruited her.

“I really believed in serving our country,” said Fernandez. “I really believed that the country provided a lot of opportunities to my parents that in turn provided a lot of opportunities to me,” said Fernandez.

Today, as a leader of the department, Fernandez hopes to change the Latino community's perception of law enforcement.

“It's getting out there and letting the community know, ‘Hey we’re out here for you, and it's not because you did something wrong,” said Fernandez.

And inspire the next generation of Latino police officers.

“It does require a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices, a lot of initiative but we absolutely can do it,” said Fernandez. “And it's incumbent on us, with the growing Hispanic community, that we make that change, we take that leap.”