San Diego County's first cannabis lounge nears completion

Sessions by the Bay will be a three-story enterprise for cannabis lovers in National City

By Joe Little

It will be the first in San Diego County. But the Sessions by the Bay cannabis lounge will not likely be the last.

“We're a first of its kind, immersive cannabis lounge,” said owner and CEO Alex Ayon while standing on the roof of the three-story enterprise.

Ayon said once it’s completed, Sessions by the Bay in National City will have a downstairs dispensary; a second-floor lounge with food, drinks, and entertainment; and a third-floor rooftop lounge. The first two floors are expected to open by mid-January.

“It's a space where we're hoping to not just sell you something but provide a full experience,” Ayon said.

Sessions by the Bay will be the first place in San Diego County where you can buy and consume cannabis products in a restaurant setting. Ayon said new state law and local support paved the way for customers to eat edibles, drink infused beverages, and smoke products on site.

“They've recently developed a lot of regulations specifically for lounge environments,” he explained.

A newcomer might picture one of Amsterdam’s cannabis cafes. Ayon said he’s thinking bigger.

“Certainly, they've pioneered the concept, but we're taking it to a new level.”

There are already several lounges operating in California. Sessions by the Bay will be San Diego County’s first. It shares a parking lot with the Marina Gateway hotel and Kimball restaurant right off the Interstate 5 in National City.

