San Diego County's Climate Action Plan aims to plant 70,000 trees by 2030. They're more than halfway there

San Diego County is full of trees, they're all around us. And, they can store carbon in their leaves and in the soil where their roots lie, which is one way the county says they reduce the impacts of climate change.

Under the county's draft Climate Action Plan, the goal is to plant about 70,000 trees by the year 2030. So far, they've planted close to 40,000, and on Wednesday, that number was going up.

Engelmann Oak and Coastal Live Oak trees were planted at Flinn Springs County Park, a park identified by San Diego County where a thicker tree canopy could benefit the community, especially during the hot summer months.

”Dig a hole through the roots and rocks, get it deep enough to wear the plant will fit, and plant it and fill it back up."

That's how Mike Erb, a park host at Flinn Springs County Park and volunteer, described planting the young oak trees.

"There's always trees to plant," Erb said.

For Erb, as a park host, he volunteers his time at the park 20 hours a week in exchange for a place to park his RV on site.

"This is something where I give back and they give back to me," Erb said.

Erb is one of several volunteers who come through this park to plant trees. Park rangers told NBC 7, that within the year, they've had 150-200 other volunteers come through to plant trees.

The county has a goal of a no-net loss tree canopy. That means replanting trees that are lost to disease and drought.

”When we have the rains, trees that have fallen that are coming down the creek will get stuck somewhere and it’s a reminder that we planted 10 today so that tree that fell, well, that’s alright," Erb said.

Dan Kohl is the Senior Park Ranger at the park and says they rely heavily on volunteers.

"We’re limited on park staff so we rely a lot on day of volunteers and park hosts to come and plant these trees," Kohl said.

He says the goal is to plant as many trees as possible, year after year.

”Over in the back that tree could be 100 years old," Kohl said.

The newly planted Engelmann Oak and Coastal Live Oak trees planted Wednesday will grow beside trees that have been there much longer.

"They’ll probably grow a foot or two a year, these oaks," Kohl said. "They could grow up to maybe 5, 6, 7 feet a year depending on the rain.”

They'll be added to a canopy that can provide relief during months of extreme heat in east county, which makes this park a priority under the county's draft Climate Action Plan.

As Dario Lombardo, the county's agricultural scientist puts it, where the trees are planted matters.

"We try to plant trees in the shade of existing canopy and that’s the best way by looking at nature and see what’s happening in nature. We are planting trees in the same place," Lombardo said.

More trees more shelter for birds and animals, and even a way to prevent soil erosion and flooding.

”Takes in carbon, produces oxygen that was better for the environment, provides shade, and retains moisture in the soil," Kohl said.

But trees don't last forever, which is why volunteers like Erb and rangers like Kohl work to replant and protect them.

"As trees get older and die we plant young ones of all sizes to replace those that have died to sustain the environment," Kohl said.

Even after the county reaches its goal of 70,000 trees planted, its Climate Action Plan calls for planting 6,500 a year across county properties.