San Diego County Will Distribute 700 More Vials of Monkeypox Vaccine

More vials of the monkeypox vaccine will be distributed to health care providers in San Diego County as part of an effort to get eligible populations protected against the virus.

The County announced on Monday just more than 700 vials of the vaccine will be distributed across the region this week. The vaccines have been made available from County reserves, officials said.

“The vials will be used for the newly authorized intradermal procedure, allowing up to five doses from a single vial, which initially equaled a single dose,” the county said on its website. Individuals who are immunocompromised or who are under the age of 18 will still need a full-vial dose.

According to the county, health care providers are expected to contact individuals eligible for the vaccine of its availability. Appointments will not be made by the county or through 211. A limited number of vaccines were available for scheduling via the MyTurn system on Monday, but spots have already filled up.

Those who were hoping to schedule an appointment for the vaccine may find solace in knowing San Diego County is “expecting another 990 vials of the vaccine to arrive from the state soon.”

Anyone who would like more information on the county’s handling of the monkeypox virus and vaccines can click here for details.