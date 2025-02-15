San Diego County

San Diego County has wettest period of the winter with Valentine's Day rainstorm

Before the storm, San Diego had only received 0.50” of rain. We got more than that in just three months, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Angelica Campos.

By Angelica Campos - Meteorologist

We are drying out on this after three consecutive days of rain in San Diego. The three wettest days of the entire season. Typically, our winter doesn’t wait until February for the county to see rain, but this year we are off to extremely dry start. Before the storm, San Diego had only received 0.50” of rain. We got more than that in just three months.

We experienced the wettest period of the winter with impressive totals around the county. However, San Diego only got 0.75” of rain.

Check out the storm totals:

  • Oceanside 1.72”
  • Carlsbad 1.71”
  • Miramar 1.61
  • Vista 1.23”
  • Rainbow 3.40”
  • Valley Center 2.99”
  • Poway 2.49”
  • La Mesa 1.62”
Storm brings inches of rain to much of San Diego. Here are the rainfall totals

The storm started over the mountains with snow, Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain both got 1” of snow on Feb. 12, but it didn’t last as warm air started advancing into the area on Wednesday. Temperatures stayed mild through Friday.

Rain totals were impressive:

  • Palomar 7.53”
  • Lake Cuyamaca 5.15”
  • Pine Hills 4.47”
  • Julian 3.83”
  • Mount Laguna 2.66”

Our San Diego deserts dealt with a lot more wind than rain totals were not impressive.

  • Borrego Spring 0.38”
  • Ocotillo Wells 0.09”

The strongest winds were over the mountains Mt. Laguna had winds of 54mph, Birch Hill 51mph, while the valleys topped at 47mph in San Miguel, Ramona 38mph. The coast was windy as the cold front moved in with gusts of 38mph at Montgomery Field, 37 mph in Imperial Beach, and 35mph in Carlsbad.

A high surf advisory in the coastal areas would remain in place through 4 a.m. Sunday, NWS forecasters said.

