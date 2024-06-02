San Diego weather

San Diego County weather to warm up after cloudy weekend

June 1 marked the first day of meteorological summer, the National Weather Service says

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

A generic image of a cloudy day in San Diego's Kearny Mesa neighborhood, taken on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Cloudy conditions are expected for some parts of San Diego County this weekend, with possible morning drizzle before a warming trend next week, forecasters said Saturday.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly cloudy conditions throughout the week, with some overnight fog and highs ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s. The mountains will see a little more sun next week, with highs reaching the low 90s by Wednesday.

The valleys will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 70s. The deserts will see mostly clear and hot conditions, with some moderate winds and highs hitting the triple digits throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 69 Saturday accompanied by a mild breeze. Sunday will see mostly cloudy conditions, with a high near 69 as well, according to the NWS.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet and a mixed south swell from 210 degrees and west swell from 270 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday, the NWS said.

