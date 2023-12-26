San Diego beaches

Water contact closures not yet lifted at these San Diego County beaches

Although health officials lifted a general advisory for San Diego County beaches due to the recent storms, some water contact closures and beach advisories remain in place

By City News Service

Water contact closures remain in effect at the following locations, according to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality:

  • Imperial Beach Shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline from the U.S./Mexico border including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to cross boundary flows
  • Silver Strand Shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar
  • Coronado Shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach

Additionally, South County beaches remain closed.

Beach advisories in San Diego County

Beach advisories remain in place at the following locations:

  • OB-Dog Beach, 5156 W. Point Loma Blvd.
  • Mission Bay Campland beachline, 2211 Pacific Beach Drive and 2000 N. Mission Bay Drive
  • De Anza Cove Swim area
  • La Jolla Cove beachline, 1100 Coast Blvd.
  • Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla Shores
  • La Jolla Children's Pool, 850 Coast Blvd.

Health officials Monday lifted a general advisory for San Diego County beaches due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards during the recent storms.

The general rain advisory warning against swimming, surfing and diving for 72 hours had been in effect from San Onofre Sate Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay.

More information can be found here.

