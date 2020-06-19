San Diego

San Diego County Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 15% as COVID-19 Continues

By City News Service

Stock photo
Getty Images

With the coronavirus still looming large over the economy, the unemployment rate in San Diego County remained steady at 15% in May, the same as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 15% rate was well above the 2.8% rate from May 2019 and above the national unemployment rate of 13%. The unemployment rate for California in May was 15.9%.

According to the EDD, total non-farm employment in San Diego County increased by 18,200 jobs between April and May to reach about 1.31 million. It was the first increase in non-farm employment since February. Farm jobs increased by 200 month-over-month.

Local

San Diego County Jun 13

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 2 More Outbreaks at Private Residence, Military Housing

Juneteenth 5 hours ago

Celebrating Juneteenth in San Diego

The leisure and hospitality sector led the monthly increase by adding 7,900 jobs, where a gain of 9,100 jobs in food services and drinking places offset 1,900 lost accommodation jobs.

Health services jobs increased by 6,300 while educational services cut payrolls by 800 positions.

The largest decrease in jobs was in government, with 4,700 jobs lost. Compared to May 2019, San Diego lost 195,800 in non-farm jobs. Agricultural employment cut payrolls by 600 positions year-over-year.

Leisure and hospitality took the biggest hit, losing 91,200 jobs since May 2019. Trade, transportation, and utility industries lost 31,600 positions.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diegounemployment
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us