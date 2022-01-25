San Diego County to See New Round of Santa Ana Winds

A new round of gusty Santa Ana winds was expected to develop in San Diego County on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service the winds would develop in the afternoon and night and last into Wednesday and last off-and-on for the rest of the work-week, although milder on late Thursday into Friday.



The offshore flow will also warm up temperatures, forecasters said.

Last weekend’s winds caused extensive damage in foothill communities east of Los Angeles. Gusts Friday night and Saturday toppled hundreds of trees onto streets, homes and cars, and caused power outages.

At the beaches, high surf is expected to last through Wednesday evening. A beach hazards statement is in effect warning of surf of 3-6 feet with some sets to 7 feet in San Diego County.