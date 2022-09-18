San Diego County Temps Drop Below Average This Week

Below-average temperatures were expected in San Diego County for much of this week before a gradual warming into next weekend, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Gusty west winds from Saturday night and Sunday morning peaked at 35 to 45 mph.

Periods of gusty west winds were expected each afternoon and early evening through mid-week, forecasters said. Dry conditions were predicted to continue with night and morning low clouds.

Brian James Evening Weather Forecast for Sept. 18, 2022

A trough along the West Coast was expected to be the main influence on San Diego County's weather as a low-pressure system slowly makes its way inland before moving off to the northeast Thursday.

The pattern was predicted to bring below-average temperatures and periods of gusty west winds in the afternoons and evenings through Wednesday.

The strongest winds were expected below passes and on desert mountain slopes with peak gusts of 35 to 45 mph, the NWS said. Marine layer low clouds were predicted each night and morning.

Some degree of warming for the end of the week was predicted into the weekend.

Periods of breezy northwest winds around 20 knots were possible over the coastal waters at times this week, most likely Tuesday and Wednesday during the afternoons and evenings.