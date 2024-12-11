San Diego County Supervisors vote to deny aid to feds on immigration enforcement

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Tuesday to restrict the use of county resources for federal immigration enforcement.

Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas said the policy "is designed to ensure local resources are focused on addressing the County's most urgent needs, while protecting families and promoting community trust."

"Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and our county will not be a tool for policies that hurt our residents," said Vargas, who made the proposal.

The policy directs the chief administrative officer to "report back within 180 days on the data related to any transfers or notifications during the past year to federal immigration authorities and provide recommendations" on how to effectively carry out the policy, according to a board letter.

The board letter states that "immigrant communities form an integral part of our county's social fabric. When federal immigration authorities, including the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Border Patrol, coerces local law enforcement to carry out deportations, family members are separated and community trust in law enforcement and local government is destroyed."

Vargas, Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer and Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe voted yes, while Supervisor Jim Desmond was the lone no vote. Supervisor Joel Anderson was absent Tuesday due to illness, officials said.

In a statement, Desmond said the decision "to turn San Diego County into a `super' sanctuary county is an affront to every law-abiding citizen who values safety and justice."

"The Board of Supervisors' 3-1 vote to embrace this radical policy is a direct betrayal of the people we are sworn to protect," he added.

The vote followed a lengthy public hearing that was disrupted at one point by someone in the gallery screaming, which lead to Vargas calling for a brief recess.

Over 100 people offered feedback, with supporters stressing that migrants deserved protection, while opponents said the resolution violated federal policies.

Robert Hicks of the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego said the new county policy would keep families together. Immigrants and refugees "are an integral part of our society," he said.

Patricia Mondragon of Alliance San Diego said county Sheriff Kelly Martinez has said she doesn't have enough staff to respond to Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board concerns, while staff has been used for federal immigration enforcement.

"Right now, I'm more fearful for our safety when elected leaders rage- tweet misinformation to create division and hate," Mondragon added.

According to a Times of San Diego article Tuesday, Martinez said her office "will protect the rights of undocumented individuals and follow state law in dealing with federal immigration enforcement."

San Diego resident Eli Komai described the policy as "toothless and more posturing."

He added that people come to the United States for safety and freedom, and gangsters thrive in places that are lawless. "If you cross here illegally, then you're a criminal," he added.

Citing victims of violent crime committed by undocumented migrants -- including Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student -- Kim Yeater of Take Our Border Back said, "We the people say no on (agenda item) 29."

"Show up and protect us," Yeater added.

Before voting, Desmond also cited people killed or otherwise victimized by undocumented migrants as one reason to oppose the new county policy. "These tragedies are not statistics -- they are human lives, forever altered," Desmond said.

He noted that the county is already spending $5 million to provide legal counsel for undocumented migrants facing deportation, regardless of their crimes.

"I don't think we can continue down this path," he said. "Let's prioritize safety over politics, justice over ideology and protection of innocent lives over all us."

Lawson-Remer said county law enforcement should not be acting as federal agents, which she said erodes trust and leads to fewer people reporting crimes. She said the board letter doesn't prevent the county from giving assistance to federal agencies if there's a suspected violation of the law, but that if federal immigration authorities want county help in apprehending a suspected criminal, they must produce an arrest warrant.

"The policy is pretty limited -- it's not about open borders," she added.

Vargas said it was "really unfortunate that people come here and share misinformation," and that she supports criminals being prosecuted.