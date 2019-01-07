A half dozen county officials were sworn in Monday, including returning District Attorney Summer Stephan and newcomer District 4 County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Room 310 was packed at the San Diego County Administration Center downtown Monday morning to see new and familiar faces alike start their terms as supervisors, sheriff, treasurer, and more.

Stephan, a Republican, was appointed acting interim District Attorney in 2017 before being elected to keep her seat in June 5, 2018, according to her website.

She bought out then-opponent Geneviéve Jones-Wright.

Fletcher, a Democrat, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has held office as a State Assemblymember from 2008 to 2012, according to his website.

His wife, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, who won her own race for State Assembly 80th District, called his race a “blowout.”

Fletcher ran against Bonnie Dumanis and won by about 46,540 votes, a roughly 30-point lead.

Other officials sworn in Monday include:

District 5 County Supervisor Jim Desmond

County Sheriff William Gore

Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Ernest Dronenburg

Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan McAllister

To watch the entire ceremony, see the video below: