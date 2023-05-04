San Diego County Supervisors OK Sewer Rate Increase

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of a sewer system rate increase for eight unincorporated communities.

Passed as part of the consent agenda, the 5.75% rate hike will be applied to Alpine, Campo, East Otay Mesa, Julian, Lakeside, Pine Valley, Spring Valley and Winter Gardens.

The increase will take effect July 1, according to the county Land Use & Environment Group.

Last month, supervisors heard from members of the public and delayed a planned vote in light of opposition. Several residents questioned whether the proposed increase was fair, and the county also received at least 117 letters in response.

The rate increase will be applied on a yearly basis over the next five fiscal years.

The county handles sewer needs for 37,000 customers within supervisorial Districts 1, 2 and 4. Supervisors last approved a rate increase, also for a five-year period, in April 2017.

Officials said county Sanitation District fees are reviewed every five years "to ensure customers pay their fair share for the services provided and that funding is available to operate and maintain the system."

Rancho San Diego resident Chris Hazel -- who voiced concerns during an earlier public hearing -- said via email that he was unable to attend Wednesday's meeting, but would have asked supervisors to consider how the rate increase will impact retired people living on fixed incomes.