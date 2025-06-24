San Diego County supervisors approve $8.63B budget for 2025-26 fiscal year

By a unanimous vote, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a $8.63 billion budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The revised budget was increased by $18.3 million, with most that amount going towards public safety, according to a staff presentation.

The overall budget was increased by $104 million or 1.2%, an official told supervisors.

Released May 1, the original recommended budget of $8.62 billion featured a 1% increase over the current year, and was "designed to protect core services for residents in the region and continues investments in issues important to San Diegans," according to a county statement.

Around half of the county's funds come from the state and federal government for specific purposes. The rest comes from property taxes and fees for services, among other sources.

Other highlights in new budget include:

a $13.1 million increase to provide housing, including short-term rental assistance, for people with serious behavioral health conditions;

a $26.2 million increase for substance use outpatient services;

a $14.6 million increase for two new Crisis Stabilization Units in El Cajon and Chula Vista;

$3.5 million to enhance fire and emergency medical services in Dulzura, Pauma Valley and East Otay Mesa areas;

$14.3 million toward the purchase of a helicopter for expanded firefighting and search and rescue missions;

$48.3 million for road safety including traffic signals, curb ramps, pedestrian crossings, guardrails and new sidewalks and bike lanes;

$29 million to improve San Diego County Sheriff's Office jails, including upgrades to fire alarm systems and security equipment;

$843.5 million to help more than a million people get access to CalFresh, Medi-Cal, CalWORKs and other public assistance; and

$267.3 million to "prevent epidemics and the spread of disease and ensure access for all" through public health centers, home visiting programs and pharmaceutical services.

The adopted budget takes effect July 1.

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer on Tuesday described the budget as "a huge endeavor" during what has been an incredibly difficult year so far, due in part to possible federal budget cuts.

She added the county budget does a really solid job, including when it comes to employee recruitment and retention. "We still have some work to do, as we look ahead," said Lawson-Remer, who is acting board chair. Since January, the board has been down one member, following the departure of Nora Vargas from the District 1 seat.

Lawson-Remer's colleague Jim Desmond said the budget "was a long time coming," and added he liked most of it, save for the Immigrant Legal Defense Program labor standards and enforcement, the latter being a state responsibility.

Desmond said he appreciated the large increase for public safety measures, over $100 million for behavioral health services and money for a 16-bed psychiatric facility at Tri-City hospital.

He also noted that the budget maintains service levels on libraries, parks and road improvements.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said she appreciated public feedback on the new budget, but was concerned over future funding for an innovative housing trust fund and partnerships for the Medi-Cal program.

While the county has put its best foot forward on the new budget, "we must continue to take steps to, as I keep saying, hope for the best, but plan for the worst," she added.

All four supervisors offered praise to the county team, including Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton, on crafting the budget. "Awesome job, staff," Joel Anderson said.

During public comment, many spoke in favor of the new budget.

Noah Yee Yick, of the San Diego Center for Policy Initiatives, thanked supervisors for making "people-first" investments, including for immigrant legal defense and adult housing services.

Housing and health care are not luxuries, "if the federal administration walks away, San Diego County must step in," Yick added.

One county resident, however, said she was mystified by the budget.

"We need a clear way for us in the unincorporated area to understand what it is that you're doing to really help improve the quality of our (lives)," the woman added. "I don't see it here."