San Diego County Supervisor leading challenging against local anti-abortion clinics

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is leading the charge against crisis pregnancy centers in San Diego County.

“They do not offer any kind of actual medical advice,” said Lawson-Remer. “They do not offer any kind of prenatal services. They do not offer a full range of reproductive health care to women.”

She’s calling them out for using what she calls misleading tactics to discourage women from considering abortions.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta recently filed a lawsuit against two centers for promoting an alleged “abortion pill reversal” medication. The procedure was opposed by top medical organizations.

Lawson-Remer said there are at least 16 crisis pregnancy centers, including some possibly operating without licensed medical staff.

NBC 7 reached out to at least half a dozen pregnancy clinics for comment and only heard back from one: Hope Clinic for Women in Fallbrook. They defended their mission in a statement that read:

"In the last year, Hope Clinic for Women provided over 3,380 free services to women, including pregnancy tests, maternity and infant resources, ultrasounds, parenting classes, and mentoring, totaling more than $678,000. Oftentimes, we establish long-term relationships with these women as we assist them after their pregnancies and continue to offer support. These women often have no other resources and the Board of Supervisors, through their misinformed and misguided efforts to shut down places like pregnancy centers that help women and their families for free, is a direct attack on women who are in need of assistance. If the Board really wanted to aid women in unsupported pregnancies, they would be promoting pregnancy centers, not trying to shut them down. It is a travesty that they are directly targeting centers whose mission is to aid women at no cost solely because they are pro-abortion and we are not."

Hope Clinic for Women’s website includes a disclaimer at the bottom that says they do not refer for pregnancy terminations or birth control. The disclosure also says:

“Information is provided as an education service and should not be relied on as a substitute for professional and/or medical advice.”

Toni Marengo, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest says people may miss the disclaimer leading to possible healthcare risks.

“When you’re talking to someone who is not a medical provider, they’re serving their own political agenda,” said Marengo. “They really don't care about your health.”

Lawson-Remer’s plan is to ask the county to pursue litigation against the centers. She’s also looking for funds to create and implement a public education campaign on the crisis centers and resources available to the public.

“My commitment here in San Diego County is to do everything to protect our right to reproductive freedom,” said Lawson-Remer.

Lawson-Remer’s proposal will be heard by the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

In the meantime, they urge people to do their research to try and avoid ending up in the wrong place.

According to a report by The Alliance, a women’s advocacy collaborative, there are at least 165 crisis pregnancy centers in California and they outnumber abortion clinics.