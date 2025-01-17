San Diego

Supervisor Jim Desmond launches campaign for 49th Congressional District

Desmond plans to run for a district seat that spans San Diego and Orange Counties during the 2026 midterm elections. It is currently held by Representative Mike Levin

By City News Service

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond announced his candidacy for California's 49th Congressional District Thursday. The seat is currently represented by Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA 49).

Desmond, a Navy veteran and retired airline pilot, has resided in North County for more than 35 years, including 12 years as mayor of San Marcos and as District 5 supervisor since 2019.

"It's becoming unbearable to live in California. The cost of living is driving working families and seniors out of this state," he said in his campaign announcement.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time for change. It's time for common sense to return to our government. We need leaders who will focus on delivering real solutions on immigration, public safety, and homelessness...

"With my track record of leadership and proven ability to get results, I'm ready to bring your voice to Washington."

Desmond is a Republican member of the five-person San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which is technically nonpartisan.

The 49th Congressional District spans North San Diego and South Orange counties, including the communities of Oceanside, Vista, Encinitas, Carlsbad, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and others.

Levin has represented the 49th District since 2018, most recently defeating Republican Matt Gunderson in the November 2024 election by a 52.2- 47.8% margin.

