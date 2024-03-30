Easter weekend storm causes flooding, damage in San Diego County

From people forced out of their homes to infrastructure crumbling, a record-breaking rain storm is leaving its mark across San Diego County.

The loud storm rolled into San Diego early Saturday morning and pounded several areas. San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, Ramona and Alpine all broke records in the amount of rain they got, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood warning signals more rain is likely on the way Saturday night.

Despite the destruction, the storm is helping resurrect a little kindness this Easter weekend.

Neighbors clear storm drain in Southcrest

“If you don’t remove the trash, we get flooded. This is what happened January 22nd,” Southcrest resident Greg Montoya said.

Montoya helped clear the storm drain at the corner of Beta Street on Saturday morning. His entire block was devastated by the historic floods on Jan. 22.

Montoya said he immediately cleared the trash and debris clogging the storm drain when he saw the water levels rising.

Greg Montoya helping clear the storm drain at the corner of Beta Street on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Roof collapse displaces residents in South Park

In South Park, several people were displaced from their homes after water started coming in through the roof of their apartment.

Fire crews said roofers did not finish some work and left foam board as protection.

“That didn’t last [Saturday] under these conditions. The roof started coming in with water, through the light fixtures. We had a ceiling collapse,” Chief Chris Babler with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Babler said fire crews evacuated all the residents before the collapse.

In a statement to NBC 7, the building’s manager said:

“While we understand that we are dealing with a major problem, we are ensuring that our residents’ safety and well-being is taken care of. We are offering various relocation options, some of which include placing at other sister properties or placing in a hotel. We will be working with each resident individually to ensure their needs are met.”

From flooded roads and accidents on the freeway to a ceiling collapse displacing more than a dozen people, all the rain is having a major impact across San Diego County. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports on March 30, 2024.

Businesses and residential areas experience flooding

Over at the Midway District, a heartwarming act of kindness happened.

Joseph Savala carried a woman back to her car after the shop she was in began flooding because of the rain.

In Mission Valley, raging water flooded an apartment complex parking lot.

The water poured over a retaining wall at the complex near Fashion Valley shopping mall, along the San Diego River. The water could be seen cascading onto the ground.

No injuries were reported.

The San Diego River has risen rapidly after the heavy rainfall that fell on Saturday morning, reaching 8.5 feet, which could impact some of the lowest lying cross streets at Fashion Valley, according to the NWS.

One La Mesa resident noticed flood waters rushing through their private property on Saturday.

Patrick Ellis The Easter weekend storm brought rushing flood waters through a private property in La Mesa on March 30, 2024. (Image courtesy of Patrick Ellis)

Slick roads and partial road collapse

The weekend storm caused several roads in the city of San Diego and other parts of the county to close due to flooding.

City crews closed a portion of First Avenue from Nutmeg to Maple Street in Little Italy after a section of the road collapsed.

City of San Diego A section of the road collapsed in Little Italy on March 30, 2024. (Image courtesy of the City of San Diego via X)

The rain-slicked roads also presented a danger for drivers.

Pooling water on Interstate 5 near Eighth Street in National City caused a Corvette to spin off the freeway. The driver was not hurt.

Downed trees in Point Loma Heights

The storm also brought high winds, which resulted in a tree falling onto the street near a car around Venus Street in Point Loma Heights.