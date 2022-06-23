San Diego County Starts Summer Season With Thunder and Lightning

Got pictures or videos of lightning strikes? Share them with NBC 7 by emailing them to isee@nbcsandiego.com.

This week San Diego County had a thunderous start to the summer coupled with cotton candy skies just before nights of scattered showers and lighting strikes.

The heavens are still not done. Western county dwellers can expect partly cloudy conditions with thunderstorms and lightning strikes in the deserts and mountains Thursday afternoon. Isolated and dry lightning strikes could possibly spark fires in the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service San Diego.

It's Lightning Safety Awareness Week!



⛈ Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors.



Move from outdoors into a building or car with a roof. Stay inside for at least 30 minutes after you last hear thunder.



More: https://t.co/61HBdvHSzI pic.twitter.com/XE6yko6iOH — Readygov (@Readygov) June 21, 2022

Temperatures will reach to 83 inland, with 83 to 88 in the western valleys, and 89 to 94 by the foothills, 86 to 94 in the mountains and a scorching 107 to 112 in the deserts.

Coastal folks can expect mild temperatures of 74 to 79.

The county will continue to dry gradually, making way for hotter days inland Friday and Saturday.

Night and morning low clouds and fog will buffer the day for those in the coastal areas.

Forecasters see a slight chance of thunderstorms for the mountains and deserts back on Monday afternoon.