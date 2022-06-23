weather

San Diego County Starts Summer Season With Thunder and Lightning

Isolated and dry lightning strikes could possibly spark fires in San Diego County's mountains and deserts

By Renee Schmiedeberg

This week San Diego County had a thunderous start to the summer coupled with cotton candy skies just before nights of scattered showers and lighting strikes.

The heavens are still not done. Western county dwellers can expect partly cloudy conditions with thunderstorms and lightning strikes in the deserts and mountains Thursday afternoon. Isolated and dry lightning strikes could possibly spark fires in the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service San Diego.

Temperatures will reach to 83 inland, with 83 to 88 in the western valleys, and 89 to 94 by the foothills, 86 to 94 in the mountains and a scorching 107 to 112 in the deserts.

Coastal folks can expect mild temperatures of 74 to 79.

The county will continue to dry gradually, making way for hotter days inland Friday and Saturday.

Night and morning low clouds and fog will buffer the day for those in the coastal areas.

Forecasters see a slight chance of thunderstorms for the mountains and deserts back on Monday afternoon.

