San Diego County singer-songwriter helps people through the Israel-Hamas war

Yossi Rodal has a few titles including rabbi, director of a non-profit organization and singer-songwriter.

“When I put out a song, I know that it touches people in so many different ways,” Rodal said.

He is based out of San Diego County and has been writing and performing music for nearly 10 years.

“Music in general is an incredible tool, a powerful tool,” he said. “Music is much more than me.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In 2021, Rodal was asked to write a song for CKids- The Chabad Children’s Network. In terms of criteria, the song was intended for kids of all ages and it had to focus on Israel, its history and its significance.

“So, I had to dig deep,” Rodal said. “I had to think, ‘OK, why is Israel great for me and for every single Jew in the world?'"

He set out to write a song about representing Israel despite how practicing or religious someone may be. The most important message he said he included was “when you respect yourself, people respect you.”

The song was released and titled, “Home Inside of Me.” Some of the most notable lines include, “three thousand years, and I’m still here,” and ”I know it’s a journey, but we gotta realize our dream. When I’m proud of who I am, the world respects me too.”

But, it wasn’t until the Israel-Hamas war began in early October of this year that the song was rediscovered.

“Like, ‘Wow, this song is so empowering.’ It’s a reminder like, ‘Wow, we’re here for a reason,'” Rodal said about the messages he received from members of the Jewish community all over the world. “More than ever now, we need to sing. We need to listen to music that’s powerful and even music that makes you cry.”

Rodal said despite the recent flood of messages in support and admiration of his song as a new beacon for hope, it is not something he is comfortable taking credit for. It is his "gift from God,” and he feels he is simply figuring out the best way to use it — an especially important task at a time when he says it is so needed.

“One thing that came out of all this was this thirst for something positive. The thirst for a silver lining. Something to hold onto,” he said. "With the pain, we pick up the pieces, and we build toward the future."

Rodal’s “Home Inside of Me” has been played more than 233,500 times on Spotify. His most popular song on the platform is called “Proud Jew” with more than 982,400 plays.