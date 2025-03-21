San Diego County Sheriff's investigating body found buried on property in Valley Center

San Diego County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating the possible death of a person allegedly buried on the family property in Valley Center.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 5:46 p.m. Thursday regarding a family member who had died and was buried in the 29000 block of Paso Robles Road, the sheriff's department said.

When they arrived, deputies found what appeared to be a recently buried grave.

Due to there being no record of the decedent's death, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-868-3200. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.