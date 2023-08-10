San Diego County Sheriff's first search and rescue bloodhound reports for duty

From search and rescue to being on the front lines, one bloodhound named Albert is ready to serve his community, according to officials, making him one of 18 dogs in San Diego County's Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) K-9 unit.

SAR — consisting of 150 members — is an all-volunteer unit in which members conduct missions by searching for missing individuals and wilderness and urban rescues.

According to Melissa Aquino, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, Albert joined the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in January 2022.

“After more than a year of training, (Albert) is now serving our communities as part of the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue K-9 Unit. His special mission is to help find missing and at-risk people,” Aquino said. “Albert graduated from training at the end of March 2023 and received his badge from Sheriff A. Martinez.”

According to Aquino, Albert was donated to the sheriff’s department by the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

The bloodhound is named in memory of Sgt. Don Albert Parker, who was a 25-year veteran of the department. Parker served as a leader for the SAR K-9 unit for nine years.

“Albert is our way of honoring Don for his dedication and passion to Search and Rescue,” the department wrote on its website in regard to the bloodhound being announced as a member of the K-9 unit.

After completing the certifications during training and testing in February alongside his handler, SAR K-9 Unit Leader Pam Medhurst, Albert and his partner are members of the National Police Bloodhound Association (NBPA).

This group, though, consists of only sworn members belonging to law enforcement. Together, this noteworthy title makes Pam and Albert the only citizen volunteer members in NBPA, with Pam having an exception for her 24 years of service in Search and Rescue.

Operating 24 hours a day, SAR responds to local, state and federal requests. This unit also assists the Sheriff’s Department during natural disasters like wildfires and floods.