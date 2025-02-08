San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff's deputies beefing up DUI patrols in San Diego on Super Bowl Sunday

The patrols are expected from 3 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

By City News Service

During the Super Bowl this Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office is planning added patrols to look for impaired drivers, the agency said Friday in a statement.

The patrols will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said in the statement.

Last year, 6,664 drivers were held on suspicion of impaired driving in the county, the office statement said. A total of 25 people were arrested for impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, officials said.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Sheriff’s DepartmentSuper Bowl
