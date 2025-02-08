Sheriff's deputies beefing up DUI patrols in San Diego on Super Bowl Sunday

During the Super Bowl this Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office is planning added patrols to look for impaired drivers, the agency said Friday in a statement.
The patrols will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said in the statement.
Last year, 6,664 drivers were held on suspicion of impaired driving in the county, the office statement said. A total of 25 people were arrested for impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, officials said.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright City News Service