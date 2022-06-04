San Diego County Sheriff's Department Holds Recruitment Event to Solve Staffing Concerns

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department hosted a recruiting event on Saturday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

"We need people, we have opportunities here. We have great pay and great benefits and again we are the largest law enforcement department in San Diego and we are all family here and we want to invite everyone who is interested in starting a career here to come to learn more,” San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Lavinia Fifita said.

In January 2022, County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond released a joint statement that said applications at the sheriff’s Department decreased by 25% during the past year and by 36% between 2018 and 2021.

The department hopes to see a large turnout at the event and future events.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“You know we are hoping to get a couple hundred so it’s really hard to say but hopefully we get a big turnout,” Sheriff’s Deputy Fifita said.

It remains to be seen if the department's most recent recruiting efforts will have a major impact on staffing numbers.

The department currently has over 4,000 employees