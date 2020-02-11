San Diego County Shelters Offer $14 Deal on Pet Adoptions for Valentine’s Day

Looking for that purrr-fect Valentine’s Day gift? The San Diego County Department of Animal Services can help: the agency is offering a special deal this week on pet adoptions.

The department announced Monday it would host an adoption special valid Tuesday through Sunday on any dog or cat over six months of age for just $14 – a fitting price just in time for Feb. 14.

More than 50 pets are currently available at the county’s two animal care facilities located in Bonita and Carlsbad.

To see or find the animals available for adoption this week, you can visit the shelter or the adoption page online. Families are also encouraged to visit the shelters and meet their potential furry companions in person to make sure they’re the right fit for their forever home.

And this love will last long after Valentine’s Day is said and done.

“An adopted animal’s love for their new family will last a lifetime,” County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa said.

Adoptions are on first come, first serve basis and the process could take up to two hours. The department suggests filling out the application online to speed up the adoption process.

Shelter hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and adoptions will close at 4 p.m. daily. For more information, click here.