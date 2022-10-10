San Diego County Sees Chance for ‘Pulse' Showers, Thunderstorms This Week

A storm system off the Southern California coast could bring thunderstorms and scattered showers to parts of San Diego County through Wednesday, though it is likely areas to our north will be more heavily affected, according to forecasters.

Showers will be scattered and "of the pulse variety," according to the National Weather Service, but most areas have some chance of seeing rain, even if it's minimal. Chances of rain are highest in the mountains and on Tuesday through Wednesday.

"As we head through the afternoon [Monday], also, we have a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm for the coast and the inland valleys -- even the mountains, too," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The little low pressure system is taking its sweet time moving this way. Afternoon thunderstorms will be confined to the inland areas today. More widespread storms are likely on Tuesday, including along the coast ⛈ pic.twitter.com/uXu6BfHvwO — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 10, 2022

The storm system is slowly moving south and by Tuesday, more widespread storms are likely, though Parveen stresses the possibility of seeing rain diminishes the closer you are to the coast.

Drying would come later in the week, but warmer weather was looking less likely as another system low was forecast to form near Southern California toward the end of the week.

Track the Storm: NBC 7's Doppler Radar