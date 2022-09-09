San Diego County Seeks Poll Workers for Nov. 8 General Election

San Diego County put a call out Thursday for anyone interested in becoming a poll worker to staff vote centers that will open for nearly two weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election.

Poll workers are needed to staff the county's vote centers for up to 11 days prior to Election Day, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, which said poll workers will earn $16 per hour.

English speakers who are bilingual in Arabic, Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Persian, Somali, Spanish or Vietnamese are also needed.

Poll worker responsibilities include:

Submitting hiring/payroll paperwork;

Attending a two-day, paid poll worker training;

Opening/closing a vote center;

Processing voters;

Answering voter questions.

Poll workers must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, registered to vote in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States. Applicants must also provide their own transportation to their assigned vote center.

To become a poll worker, apply online at www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/pollworkers.html. Additional information is available by emailing pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.