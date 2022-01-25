San Diego County Reserves $7M for Community Gardens, Food Production Projects

The San Diego Board of Supervisors voted to use $7 million in federal funds to provide grants to nonprofits for community gardens and food production projects.

“The initiative will provide the resources needed to help residents grow their own food and is one of many ways we can empower San Diegans to eliminate food insecurity," Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said in a press release.



This push to open more community gardens is aimed at providing more fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables. The addition of gardens throughout the community will also keep people, specifically the senior community, active and engaged, Fletcher said.

Fletcher pitched giving federal money to garden and food production projects last year. Other related projects Fletcher has been a part of, according to his office, include a “demonstration garden” in Kearny Mesa and an initiative to provide residents with space-saving "mini-bagged gardens."

The $7 million in federal funds will be administered by the San Diego Foundation on behalf of the county of San Diego.

If you are an individual or nonprofit interested in using these grants you can sign up here to be notified by Fletcher’s office.