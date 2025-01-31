San Diego County reports TB exposure at Palomar High School

What to Know The school is located at 480 Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA 91911

The dates of potential exposure are from Feb. 24 to June 5, 2024

People who would like more information on this potential exposure should call the County Tuberculosis Control Program at (619) 692-8621

Students, employees and contractors at Palomar High School in Chula Vista were notified Friday of a possible tuberculosis exposure during the 2023-2024 school year, county health officials said in a statement.

The county's Tuberculosis Control Program said it was working with the Sweetwater Union High School District for people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis from the school at 3480 Palomar St. from Feb. 24 to June 5, 2024, the county statement said.

People with TB may be sick for months before they are diagnosed, the health statement said.

TB is an airborne disease that can be transmitted to other people who can inhale the bacteria from the air, health officials said.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss,” said Ankita Kadakia, M.D., County Interim Public Health Officer.

People who are sick from TB can be treated by contacting their medical provider.

Anyone who tests positive for a latent TB infection should get a chest x-ray and medicine can be taken to prevent them from getting sicker later, said county health officials.

In the early 1990s TB infections decreased when more than 400 cases a year were reported. In 2020, there were 193 TB cases, 201 in 2021 and 208 in 2022.

An estimated 175,000 people in San Diego County have latent TB infection. Of these, 5 to 10 percent may develop active TB disease at some point in their lifetime if they go without preventive treatment , according to the county.

